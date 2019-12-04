Shrewsbury Indoor side are well beaten at Malvern

After an encouraging opening win over Solihull in the Mercia Region, Shrewsbury were beaten by 31 shots by mighty Malvern, 16-0 on points, in the two rinks at home-two rinks away competition.

“As predicted, it was a hard game for us against Malvern,” admitted club spokesman Brian Selley.

“Some of the scores did not reflect the games, but Shrewsbury ended up losing all four matches.

“At home they lost 19-18 and 20-13, while away they lost 28-18 and 26-13 – so 62-93 altogether.

“And this coming Sunday it gets no easier as we play Bromsgrove, who were league winners in 2017-18 and lost in the semi-finals in 2018-19.”

n The first severe frosts of the winter led to double despair at Whitchurch’s District Club at the weekend.

Firstly, Saturday’s scheduled District Winter Round Robin had to be cancelled after an inspection by club official Eddy Broad found the steps and access on to green too much of a risk to take.

And Sunday was no better as round eight of the North Shropshire Parks Winter Series also fell victim of the conditions at the same venue.

“Due to the temperature the groundsman called it off, abandoned due to a frosted green,” said series organiser Jamie Brookes.