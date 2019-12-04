Anthony Price is stepping down from role as Tanners secretary

Anthony Price succeeded his dad Andy as secretary of the Tanners Shropshire League in January 2017, but will stand down at next year’s AGM to put his family first.

His decision follows the birth of his daughter Evie nearly four months ago when he and wife Shelley had to endure a nightmare time.

“We spent 11 days in Stoke with her after she was born so she had quite a traumatic start,” said Price.

“All is good now, but it was extremely stressful at the time and it just made me assess things differently and realise what’s important really.

“I’ve really enjoyed it (being league secretary) but with a new little one I want to spend more time with her so I’ve decided to give someone else the chance to do it.”

And the good news for the Shrewsbury-based league is that news of his potential successor was revealed at Thursday’s executive meeting at Bagley BC.

“The good news with the secretary's job is that Dawn Gray (who bowled for division two winners Hadnall in 2019) has stated that she is willing into step into the role so it looks like it'll be filled quickly,” said Price.

“I have really enjoyed doing it and feel that the league is in a really good place to go forward, especially as the disciplinary issues have been less during 2019.”

One of Price’s last jobs in the role will be to organise the league’s annual presentation dinner at the new venue of the Freemasons Hall on Saturday, February 1 (6.30 for 7pm).

Tickets costs £20 for a three course meal and entertainment and need to be booked with Price on 07807-302670.

"Tickets will need to be booked soon as we anticipate they will sell quickly. Ticket numbers and food orders must be with me by December 31,” he said.