Revenge win for Shrewsbury indoor side

Having lost heavily at Tamworth last month, Shrewsbury made the most of home advantage at the Sports Village to romp to a 52-shot victory in a six rink triples return.

“On a recent visit to Tamworth, Shrewsbury had struggled on a new, fast green and suffered one of the heaviest defeats in their history with a deficit of 49 shots,” said Shrewsbury vice-captain Cynthia Hedley.

“On Saturday the roles were reversed with Tamworth having difficulty coming to terms with the relatively slow green at Shrewsbury.

“The home side forged ahead from the start, reaping revenge in a satisfying afternoon’s bowling, more than compensating for their previous defeat.

“A final score totalling 123-71 meant a difference of 52 shots, with the best winning rink being Ken How and George Powell with skip Sheila Payne.”

Shrewsbury, who now have two wins from four friendly fixtures, are away to Bromsgrove on Saturday.