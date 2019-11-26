District destroy Adderley to go six points clear

District A destroyed Adderley 10-0 (126-80 on aggregate) to storm six points clear in the District Invitation Winter League.

Andrew Davies was their 21-4 star as they won all four singles matches and both doubles on the back green at the Whitchurch club.

He was joined in singles action by Martin Lloyd, Rich Lawson and Martin Gaut – and with that calibre of bowler to call on, District A are going to take some catching.

Bridgewater are joint-second after an 8-2 (125-91) romp against Wem USC featuring Ian Williams with a 21-6 card – a result that put them level with Malpas Sports who were 7-3 (113-82) victors against District B.

Chester Road started the week with a 6-4 (108-89) loss to Adderley but recovered to hammer Elephant & Castle 9-1 (115-75) 48 hours later with Paul Griffiths & Andy Smith 21-5 doubles winners.

The SPS Whitchurch League’s annual presentation dinner on Friday means this week’s fixtures started last night with Adderley against Bridgewater, continuing tonight with bottom two District B and E & C meeting.

Tomorrow it’s a clash of the top two in District A and Malpas Sports while Wem USC face Chester Road on Thursday and there’s an early start next week on Monday with Malpas Sports against Adderley.