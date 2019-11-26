Callum Wraight bags Panel victory

The county No.1 made it two wins from three games in his winter campaign at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, by beating Lancashire county bowler David Higginbottom. A 31-up clash with 10 on the card, shop manager Wraight won 41-29 against the Panel regular who is the son of Waterloo legend Len, the day after fellow British stars Simon Coupe and Wayne Ditchfield had performed at the Bolton area venue.

The Castlefields king can look forward to the big money Dougie Wright Christmas Handicap at the Red Lion when Panel bowlers compete in groups of four in December to try to win through to the last eight for finals day on Sunday, January 5.