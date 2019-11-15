Shropshire clubs pick up plenty of prize money

St Georges received up £200 for finishing fifth in the Premier Division at the gathering on Monday night at Woodfield BC in Wolverhampton, the Telford club having been champions as recently as 2016.

British No.1 Callum Wraight won the Premier Division averages prize of £100 after his 15 straight wins for Castlefields to pip Lewis Scott (St Georges) on 14 wins from 17 matches.

And Wrockwardine Wood were rewarded with £150 for their fourth-place finish in Division Two. Shrewsbury-based league secretary Rob Burroughs was a relieved man as he reflected: “It has been a much quieter season, thankfully, after the troubles of 2018.

“We have had a lot of fines though, through non-attendance of meetings and playing unregistered players (amounting to £160 in a profit on the year of £607).

“Touch wood, we haven’t had any resignations yet, but as we all know it is a long winter ahead of us.

“We have had one application from Belvedere, who are very close to where Stretton Anglesey bowl (in Burton), and if we have no resignations, we will have a full quota of 30 teams in 2020.”