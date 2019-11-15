Flowfit Ludlow League urges teams: Come and join us!

All 10 teams who competed in the 10-a-side league on Thursday nights this year propose to carry on in 2020, but league officers are eager to increase that to a healthier number to give them a longer playing season.

So they agreed at the league’s joint AGM and presentation at Burway BC that secretary Steve Burmingham should email all other south Shropshire clubs again to see if they may be interested in joining the league.

“Invitations are to be emailed out to Albrighton, Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Clungunford, Highley, Much Wenlock, Newcastle on Clun, Shifnal, Stockton, Worfield and Worthen,” said Burmingham.

Chairman Wayne Rogers thanked everyone who had contributed to the successes of last season – in particular Flowfit for their sponsorship for another 12 months – before confirming he is looking to stand down from the post, saying he hoped someone else would take over the role for the 2020 season.

And there was another concern for the league and its clubs from Simon Parsonage of Flowfit, such a key figure on the local and county under-18 scene.

“Flowfit are to continue as league sponsor for the ninth successive season in 2020, on the proviso that more juniors are found by clubs so we can enter a junior inter-league team for the 2020 competition,” explained Burmingham. “If not, the 2020 season will be the last one with Flowfit’s sponsorship. The committee once again thanked Simon for his continued support and a round of applause was then offered by the room to thank Simon.”

Treasurer and fixture secretary Phil Baker reported a surplus of £37.70 on the season, but said the invoice for engraving had not yet been paid and would lead to a loss on the year.

“The reasons for the smaller surplus given were Bylet withdrawing from the league at the start of the season and not as many entries for league competitions,” added Burmingham.

“Phil and Wayne have not claimed their honoraria for the roles of fixture secretary and chairman either to keep costs down.

“Phil is happy that the league is in a healthy position, but support is required throughout the season. Prize money paid out is not as much as the previous season to assist with low entry numbers.”

Burmingham and Baker were re-elected to their posts, with Wendy Davies continuing as welfare officer, and no rule change proposals had been received.

Winners of the main honours were:

League championship: Burway; Averages Kiah Roberts, with Roy Crowther as best veteran, George Cooper best junior and Lauren Burnside best lady; Handicap Cup: Bromfield. Triples: Simon Lane, Richard Lane and Dave Wilding; Doubles: Richard Harrington and Nicky Beard; Veterans: Mal Bowen; Juniors: Camilla Parsonage; Merit: Duncan Pressley.