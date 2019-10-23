Army man Brookes marches to victory

Jack Brookes, the 20-year-old son of series organiser Jamie, had them all standing to attention on Sunday at Whitchurch’s District Club.

Despite not playing league bowls for two years, serviceman Brookes landed the main prize by beating leading Shropshire junior Susie Lawson (Bowring-Prince Hotel) 13-8 in the final.

“We had an amazing, brilliant and unbelievable turnout of 68 entrants, including nine ‘newbies’ and 14 juniors,” said a delighted and proud father Brookes.

“Jack hasn’t played in the league for two years as he’s in the army but, if available, he will enter the winter series.”

“He did get his woods out once last season when we entered the County Father & Son competition (at Bridgewater in June).

“He played a very good level of consistent bowls throughout the day on Sunday.”

Eventual winner Brookes squeezed past round one runner-up Ian Howell (Adderley) 13-12 in the semi-finals while Lawson was scoring a 13-11 victory over Steve Heath.

It took 17 round robin groups to cater for the massive entry on a mild autumn day and Brookes lost 13-10 to group rivals Jack Hewitt and Nigel Evans but scored a 13-5 last game win to secure his place in the last 32 for the knockout stages.

Full quarter-final scores: Lawson 13 Chris Elsbury 11, Heath 13 Liam Cruise-Taylor 8, Howell 13 Carl Hinton 9, Brookes 13 Nigel Evans 5.

By Malcolm Fletcher