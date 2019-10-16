Callum Wraight on target in winter season

The Castlefields star won round one of the sixth North Shropshire Parks winter series at Bridgewater in Whitchurch with a string of fine results.

He added the main prize to his 15 open circuit titles in the summer by beating Ian Howell of Premier League play-off finalists Adderley 13-4 in Sunday’s final.

That followed a same score win over Shropshire Junior Merit champion Ben Hinton (District) in the semi-finals and a 13-8 success in the last eight versus Dan Hazeldine, his closest call being a 13-12 scrape against Luke Grocott in the last 32.

“Considering other competitions being held on the day, and a sour forecast, we had a great turnout of 39 entrants – which included 10 ‘newbies’ and also nine juniors,” said content organiser Jamie Brookes. Nine round robin groups coped with that number and Chris Elsbury, having helped Hadnall gain promotion to the top flights of both the SPS Whitchurch and Tanners Shropshire leagues, was Howell’s 13-9 scalp in the last four.

Other quarter-final scores: Hinton 13 Jack Brookes 4, Howell 13 Gary Whitehall 11, Elsbury 13 Colin Meikle 8.

Rule changes and recruitment will dominate the winter work of three Shropshire leagues. The SPS Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Osprey Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues have all held their end of season executive meetings to review events in 2019 and make plans for 2020.

Whitchurch chairman Phil Scott said: “We are going to be sending out rule proposals early to enable clubs to send amendments in before November 30.”

One of the proposals is a new Code of Conduct rule to clarify how officers want to complaints or protests conducted in future.

“We are also looking at helping clubs get some smaller junior bowls in to help development, as most spare woods at clubs are too big,” added Scott.

Wendy Icke, secretary of both Drayton leagues, said: “Both leagues will be looking into some of their rules which need updating.”

The Flowfit Ludlow League, as usual, will lead the way when it comes to holding its annual general meeting, secretary Steve Burmingham having set the AGM date for Monday, November 4, at Burway BC (7.30pm).