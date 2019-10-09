Shropshire Senior Citizens League deadline looms

Clubs in the Peter Morris Cars Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League have until October 17 to get any proposals for consideration at next month’s pre-AGM meeting to general secretary John Ford.

He is one of a number of officers who have indicated that they are not prepared to stand again for the 2020 season, leading to the league’s presentation evening being brought forward to November 28.

But vice-chairman Chris Yates reports that some officers will be carrying on next year and there are bowlers who are now volunteering for posts, easing the pressure ahead of the pre-AGM at Sinclair on November 7 and the AGM at the same venue on January 16.