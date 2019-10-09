Highley winners are honoured

League officers twice tried to re-arranged the President’s Cup and Consolation Cup finals, but bad weather intervened and secretary Lesley Burnside said: “We will now play both finals at the start of the 2020 season.”

But the presentation function that was due to follow the finals did go ahead at Chelmarsh BC on Sunday evening, league president and vice-chairman John Palmer lamenting: “Sadly, quite a few of the prize winners were absent.”

Chairman and fixture secretary Mark Bennett was still happy with the function though, with Highley A crowned as Division One champions after ending the seven-year reign of Islanders A.

Shropshire Ladies star Cheryl Caswell won two Division One awards, the other honours winners being:

Division one – averages: Scott Harries (Islanders A); ladies: Cheryl Caswell (Islanders); singles KO: Steve Reeves (Horsehay); doubles KO: Cheryl Caswell & Richard Morris (Islanders).

Division two – winners: Bridgnorrth A; averages: Ryan Bridge (Stockton B); ladies: Sue Jackman (Chelmarsh); singles KO: Guy Lewis (Stockton); doubles KO: Ollie Speke & Jim Rawlings (Bylet).

Ladies Singles: Mo Parton (Stockton); Jim Palmer Trophy (veterans): Phil Pack (Highley).