Title rivals do battle in semi-finals of Shropshire Star Cup

Premier League hopefuls Adderley and the Services, winners of the trophy for the last two years, do battle on the small green at Bridgewater (7pm) while Woore and Malpas Sports clash on the adjoining bigger surface.

Holders Wrenbury and Calverhall meet tonight in a repeat of last year’s President’s Cup at District (front green) while the other semi sees Audlem take on Ash at AWC (big green). The finals of both knockouts will follow on Saturday night on greens that will be selected after tonight’s ties.

Tonight is also the scheduled semi-finals time in the Shropshire Premier League’s Pool A and B eight-a-side knockouts.

Newport, who beat champions Sir John Bayley by one shot, take on St Georges at Meole Brace in Pool A, but Wrockwardine Wood – conquerors of Castlefields – must wait to play Wem USC.

Pool B semi-finals: Bylet v Highley at Sir John Bayley (bottom green) tonight; Ifton v Chester Road at Hanmer on a date to be confirmed.

Torrrential rain wrecked the final night of fixtures in two Shropshire leagues. Matches galore in the lower divisions of the Market Drayton and Molson Coors Mid Shropshire leagues scheduled for Monday evening had to be postponed due to waterlogged greens. Only a handful of games survived the wet weather and most clubs in the Telford-based league have now agreed rearranged dates ahead of green closures for winter maintenance.