Donnington Wood Wood hunt down final glory in Charity Shield

The Bell Boys won the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s handicap knockout for the first time by beating Bylet A in the final at Sinclair.

Both teams were off scratch,but it was Donnington – who finished fourth in Division One to Bylet’s third – who came out on top.

Skipper Brian Williams received the cup from league competitions chief Bob Elcock, while his counterpart Russ Morris accepted the runners-up shield again, having lost to Bylet’s B team in last year’s final.

The match was the last action of the campaign for league chiefs, who are mourning the passing of two stalwart bowlers. A spokesman said: “The deaths have been announced of Paddy Bolton and Ron Jarvis, both long standing members of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League.

“Paddy represented Coddon BC until its closure and, since then, Wrockwardine Wood, while Ron played for Madeley Cricket Club. The league extend their sympathies to both families at this sad time.”

One full, one still taking – that’s the news from the two competitions in Shropshire this coming Sunday.

All 64 places in the £1,000 Bowring Open have been booked but organiser Sean Round is taking names on a reserve list on 07446 907207.

But there’s still room to enter the open mixed doubles at the District Club in Whitchurch that is being run by North Shropshire Ladies.

Just over the Welsh border, the Johnstown Pairs competition – open to Oswestry League bowlers only – goes ahead on Sunday with full details from Jono Shaw via Facebook.