Telepost take top billing after a stunning treble

The Posties won the Shropshire first division on Friday nights for the first time and are now taking aim at this week’s Shropshire Premier League play-offs.

But the club already had two other trophies in the locker – the Shropshire Cup after victory over St Georges in the final at Whixall and also the Fullwood Cup.

“Other firsts this season saw Prince of Wales Hotel winning the Shrewsbury first division for the first time and also Hadnall going into the first division for the first time,” said Tanners league spokesman Ian Payne.

Bridgewater edged a thrilling Market Drayton title race, finishing just ahead of division one rivals Malpas Sports thanks to a 9-3 away win on Friday at Wem A, where Andrew Foster and Greg Fordham both won 21-4 in a 185-153 scoreline.