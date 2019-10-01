Merit joy for Camilla Shropshire junior Camilla Parsonage

Having helped Bromfield win the Flowfit Ludlow League’s Handicap Knockout Cup, she then went straight into the league’s Junior Merit final on the same Ludlow Castle green.

And Parsonage, daughter of Shropshire junior selector Simon, produced a never-say-die performance to defeat George Cooper of Temesters.

“With only two entrants it was a straight final between Camilla and George,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham.

“Camilla had earlier played in the cup final and appeared to be fatigued in this game as George came out the blocks flying to lead 12-1 – and at 18-7 he appeared to be in total command.

“However, Camilla got the block back and stretched him in the corners on the huge Ludlow Castle green and this proved to be the turning point as she soon found herself 19-18 up.

“George got a shot back to level it up, but Camilla found the two shots she needed to complete a brilliant comeback and win 21-19.

“It was her first time winning the trophy and keeps it in the Parsonage household following her brother Harry winning it this past couple of years.”