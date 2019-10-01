CML Highley League’s big day is hit by the weather

The village club were due to host the league’s President’s and Consolation cup finals on Sunday, to be followed by the end-of-season prize-giving.

But a league spokesperson confirmed: “The knockout finals were postponed due to the weather.

“It may be possible to play the President’s final (Islanders A v Horsehay A) next Sunday at Highley, 3pm start. Currently, the Consolation Cup final between Stockton and Highley is doubtful due to player unavailability.

“But the league presentation will take place at 6pm next Sunday at Chelmarsh.”

n Planning for 2020 starts for one leading Shropshire league tonight.

An executive meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League will confirm issues to be discussed by its Future Ideas Sub Group that may end up in proposals for the AGM.

Clubs have until October 31 to produce their own rule change proposals, but need to pay their annual accounts to treasurer Celia Miles by tonight’s meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm) at the latest.

Also on the agenda are a review of the season and the guest list for the league’s annual presentation evening on Saturday, January 11, at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel.

n Bridgewater today is the venue for the ‘draw for partners mixed doubles’ competition which brings the curtain down on the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League season.