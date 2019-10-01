Classy Spencer Clarke makes his mark at Waterloo

The Sir John Bayley Club star stormed through to the semi-finals on the famous yet at-risk Waterloo green in Blackpool with three single-figure victories.

But just when he looked like repeating the champion days of Shropshire team-mates Callum Wraight in 2015 and Mike Beer just two years ago, Saturday’s early sunshine was replaced by heavy and incessant rain.

Impressive wins over Mark Hughes 21-9, Steve Morrey 21-5 and Ryan Prosser 21-6 then counted for nothing as the 47-year-old from Telford lost 21-11 to last four rival Colin Kelly from the Isle of Man.

Clarke, however, was still in positive mood as he reflected on his super surge, watched by wife Michelle.

“It was a great day, at the start of which I just wanted to win one game so I could say I had won a game at the Champion of Champions – I lost 15 to Matt Gilmore last year,” said Clarke.

“I was going great guns and felt really comfortable anywhere on the green, but hats off to Kelly, he played it really well in testing conditions.

“It was a top run though and I’ve got to be pleased with it.”

Clarke’s fellow Bayley boy, Staffs ace Scott Simpson, went one better to reach the final, only to lose 21-10 to Kelly.

“Both Bayley bowlers came up against a player in Colin Kelly more familiar with the wet conditions, which meant that ‘cobbing’ was the order of the day,” said proud Premier League chief Rob Burroughs.

Past title winner Wraight (Castlefields) won his first game 21-10 against Paul Dale but then lost 19 to Graeme Wilson, while new Midland Masters champion Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood) beat Gary Owen 15 first round before being a 21-9 victim of Simpson.

More torrential rain on the Lancashire coast meant the Ladies Champion of Champions on Sunday had to be abandoned after the first round.