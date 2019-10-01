Callum Wraight misses out on a big prize

A second-round exit in the Champion of Champions summed up the Castlefields king’s fortunes, with terrible wet weather not helping his cause.

Wraight had aimed to mark his 33rd birthday in style but his hopes of winning the Talbot Trophy at the Raikes Hotel on Thursday ended with a 21-12 quarter-final loss to big Midlands rival Greg Smith after two early wins.

Newport’s Sam Millward reached round two, but then lost 21-11 to eventual title winner Graeme Wilson, leaving Wraight to make the short trip to Marton Institute for the big money two-man team event at night.

His partnership with Welsh No.1 John Bailey started well with victory over Wilson and local hero Simon Coupe, but they missed out on the £1,000 first prize against Smith and his Warwick & Worcester team-mate Gareth Herbert in the final.

More rain meant a delayed start to Friday’s Charlie Tattersalls 31-up finals at the Waterloo and Wraight then lost 31-22 first game to eventual winner Andy Milsom.

Hanwood’s Wayne Whillips had a better time, clearing the first round hurdle 31-30 before losing 31-25 to quarter-final rival Dan Petcher.