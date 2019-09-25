Fields feel great with trophy number eight

The Shrewsbury giants won the Premier League team knockout, now sponsored by Barlows Fire & Security, for the eighth time with a 58-shot victory at Chester Road.

“But it wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline suggests as they only led by eight chalks after a shared first four,” said Premier chief Rob Burroughs after the Saturday night showdown in Whitchurch. “And it could have been much less if Keith Wall hadn’t come back from 9-0 and 19-12 down to get 19 (against John Cooke), while Keith Walton was 9-4 down and got back to 17 against late St Georges call up Phil Jones, who was that impressive he earned the Mark Burroughs man-of-the-match trophy.”

It took Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight at his consistent best on his trademark 19-metre marks to win 21-7 and give Castlefields a firm grip of the game with a 29-chalk lead after eight.

The impressive Paul Williams and Mark Taylor soon added 21-10 cards and Rich Goddard was a 21-8 winner in the corners as mighty Fields finished with eight out of 12 winners.

“Commiserations to St Georges – it was their first ever final defeat in the Alan Mayhew Trophy after winning all six finals previous – while Castlefields extend their record to eight wins,” added Burroughs.

“Thank you to Chester Road for hosting and providing refreshments and thanks to Will Hare and Tony Weaver for officiating.”

A poor weather forecast and weather warnings led to the cancellation of Sunday’s Mike Hinton Pairs at Hadley USC – a new date will be discussed at the league’s October meeting – but the Premier’s eight-a-side Pool A and B knockouts start tonight.

Pool A ties: Castlefields v Wrockwardine Wood at Bylet non-Prem; St Georges v Hanwood on Chester Road Ladies; Sir John Bayley v Newport on Wrockwardine Wood. Pool B: Highley v Meole Brace at Sir John Bayley; Burway v Ifton at Castlefields.

Advertising

n Shropshire junior champion Ben Hinton delivered a respectable performance in the British Parks Junior Merit finals.

He reached the quarter-finals at Birkenhead Park on Sunday before bowing out 21-7 against eventual title winner Owen Turner of host county the Wirral.

Seventeen-year-old Hinton, from Whitchurch’s District Club, lost to another host county representative in the British Junior Merit finals in Cumbria in August, but can still reflect on a season to be proud of.

Josh Warner (AWC), was a 21-20 losing semi-finalist in the consolation singles.

Advertising

n Wem USC’s bid for a hat-trick of successes in the Shropshire Star Cup continues tonight in the quarter-finals.

Winners of the SPS Whitchurch League’s main knockout prize for the last two years, the Services Boys, face Hanmer at the neutral venue of Malpas Sports

Their arch rivals for the first division championship, Adderley, take on Hadnall at Tilstock and the other ties are Woore against Malpas Farmers at Hanmer and Bridgewster against Malpas Sports at District (back green).

Tonight’s President’s Cup quarter-finals: holders Wrenbury v Victoria at AWC (big), Malpas BC v Ash at Bridgewater (small), Audlem v Nantwich Park Road at Wrenbury, Calverhall v Whixall at Nantwich Park Rd.

n Tomorrow afternoon sees the final of the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Charity Shield with Bylet A and Donnington Wood both off scratch when they meet at Sinclair (1.30pm start).