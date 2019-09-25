Callum Wraight leads county challenge into battle at Waterloo

Wraight, who suffered another open title near-miss in the Rastrick Classic at the weekend, was waiting to see who won the Autumn Waterloo today as that will be his first-round opponent in Saturday’s Champion of Champions at the same venue.

But before then, the Castlefields king – on the verge of his 33rd birthday – has the finals of the Talbot Trophy at Blackpool’s Raikes Hotel tomorrow to focus on.

He plays Andy Walker as the last 32 go into battle, with Newport team-mates Sam Millward and David Lloyd facing Ivan Smout and Owen Jackson respectively.

Sir John Bayley and new Shropshire bowler Paul Evans are also in the field, along with top guns Simon Coupe, Greg Smith and Graeme Wilson.

Friday is finals day in the 31-up Charlie Tattersall Memorial on the Waterloo when Wraight will face Andy Milsom for starters in the last 16, while Hanwood’s Wayne Phillips faces Gareth Coates.

A busy Friday sees Wraight team up with Welsh No.1 John Bailey at night in a two-man team event at Marton Institute with the winners from four sides full of stars to share £1,000. And if all that was not enough, father-of-one Wraight will hope to be fresh enough for Saturday and a shot at a second Champions title.

The 32-strong field also includes Coutny Merit winner Spencer Clarke, who opens up against Mark Hughes (Isle of Man June Tourism) and new Midland Mastesrs champion Jamie King, who meets Gary Owen (West Brom Open).

Wraight had to settle for the £500 runner-up prize at Rastrick on Sunday after losing 21-19 to Wayne Ditchfield, despite leading 13-7.