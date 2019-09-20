Pat Oliver crowned champion again

The Bicton ace won the league’s over-60s singles for the fifth time in total with another fine display at Old Shrewsbury.

She retained the Vi Morris Trophy by beating Jan Hetherington of Chelmash in the final, having first won it in 2007.

“Pat Oliver held onto the ladies veterans trophy for the second year running,” confirmed county president Pauline Wilson. “The competition was again hosted by Old Shrewsbury and entrants enjoyed a sunny day’s bowling.”

Two championship-winning sides completed delightful doubles on finals day in the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League’s team knockouts.

Second Division winners Prince of Wales Hotel won the Ron Smout Cup with a 23-shot success over Baschurch A on Old Shrewsbury No.2 while, over on the No.1 green, Division Four table-toppers Crescent defeated Wem Albion by 39 to add the Sponsors Shield.

Pontesbury A won the Dick Meyrick Cup at Bicton by beating Old Shrewsbury A 106-94.

The league’s President’s Day followed two days later at Meole Brace when 26 bowlers contested the Bill Garratt Cup.

“After seven rounds of eight ends per round, the overall winner was Bob Cliffe (Battlefield) and the runner-up was Geoff Davies (Prince Hotel),” said league chief Chris Kershaw.

“A raffle raised £50 and, with a further £50 donated from league funds, a cheque for £100 will be presented to the Severn Hospice at Shrewsbury.”

First Division power just about paid off in both finals of the SPS Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles.

Malpas Sports A won the main trophy with a three-shot victory over Second Division leaders Hadnall at Audlem on Saturday

night.

And at much the same time, just down the road at Adderley, last year’s main title winners Prees A were beating Second Division Ash A by 19 chalks in the consolation climax.

Hadnall had a 15-shot handicap advantage for the tie and husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Dance, gave them real hope of a surprise success with a 21-13 victory.

But Jack Hewitt and Sheila Lloyd’s 21-5 win clinched a 110-107 overall victory for Sports after the six games of doubles were shared.

Prees took early control of the consolation final thanks to Daniel Whelan and Matt Blackhurst winning 21-5 – and they finished with four winners in a 116-97 (82+15 handicap) scoreline.

A Shropshire village side are celebrating reaching the top flight of the Shrewsbury Ladies League for the first time.

Allscott Heath secured their place in Division One next season by romping away with the Second Division title with a stunning record of 18 wins from 20 matches to finish 33 points clear of runners-up Shifnal A.

And the icing on the cake is that Jamie Phillips finished top of the divisional averages with 17 wins to make it a campaign to cherish for captain Becky Wedge and her 12-strong squad.