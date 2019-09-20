Mel Evans honour for legend Tony

The four-time County Merit winner and 1971 All England champion from Shrewsbury has accepted a key role in a major charity event that will be played at St Georges next year.

“I am delighted to report that Shropshire legend Tony Poole will be president of the South Team in the 2020 North v South Team Challenge for the Mel Evans Trophy,” said organiser Lynn Pritchatt. “Tony graciously accepted the role of figurehead for the South Team at the prestigious event taking place at St Georges on Saturday, August 29, and will be joined by Cheshire legend Stan Frith, who will lead out his North Team in defence of the title they won in 2018.

“The players need a figurehead to look up to and, given the 2020 event is being staged in Shropshire, Tony fits the bill perfectly.

“Tony is delighted to accept the role and is looking forward to catching up with old friends as the cream of the crop in the sport of crown green bowls converge on St Georges in what is hoped will be one of the highlights of next season.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Mel Evans MBE Foundation confirmed Pritchatt, the long time partner of a man who was awarded an MBE for dedicated services to crown green bowls in 2013 but sadly lost his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in

2017.