Georges target Trophy No.7

Telford’s Dragons take on holders Castlefields in the Barlows Fire & Security Mayhew Trophy final on Chester Road’s premier green in Whitchurch on Saturday (6.30pm).

The clash of six-time Mayhew winners St Georges against seven-time winners Fields was set up by the Telford team completing victory over semi-final rivals Highley by winning the away leg by 23 shots, Nigel Evans winning 21-5.

And that makes for an intriguing final battle on Saturday.

The pairings are (Castlefields first): Mike Beer v Pete Grimston, Keith Walton v Jim Kellett, Keith Wall v John Cooke, Glyn Herbert v Clay Flattley, Andy Judson v Dave King, Callum Wraight v Andy Morgan, Martin Codd v Mike Wainwright, Adie Rowe v Ian Gaut, Paul Williams v Tony Rhodes, Adam Jones v Lewis Scott, Mark Taylor v Paul Beer, Rich Goddard v Martin Gaut.

Bromfield are a team on a mission tonight in the final of the Flowfit Ludlow League’s Handicap Knockout Cup.

Having lost in the final last season, they take on Mortimer in the 2019 showpiece at Ludlow Castle (7pm start) determined to put their name on the trophy.

“The handicap may come into play again though as Bromfield will be required to win by 73 shots or more to become successful,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham.

Burway won the championship yet again, Bromfield finished fourth and Mortimer second from bottom of the 10 teams.

Barry Rogers and Cheryl Lloyd were single-figure winners as Bromfield won their knockout semi-final 210-179 against bottom side Chelmarsh while Mortimer overcame Linney by 11 with Paul Lloyd their 21-11 best.

Delay entering any longer and you will miss out on place in the £1,000 Bowring Open.

“There’s only a few spaces left,” warned organiser Sean Round at the weekend ahead of the one-dayer for 64 bowlers at the Wellington club early next month.