All eyes on Shrewsbury this weekend

It starts with the Bert & Marg Harris Memorial under-18 singles at Telepost on Saturday, a junior competition that has been won by bowlers who have gone on to shine at adult level.

It’s enter on the day before 11.45am, at a cost of £2.50, and the event is open to all abilities with a consolation knockout for first game losers.

The focus then switches to Meole Brace and Greenfields at night, with Meole the venue for the climax of the Tanners Shropshire League’s Team Doubles – Castlefields taking on Old Shrewsbury in the main final on the No.2 green while the No.1 sees Prince Hotel A and Crescent do battle for the consolation title, both from 7pm.

Greenfields hosts the D & M Morrey Cup and consolation finals for Shropshire Ladies teams – County Cup winners Wrockwardine Wood meeting Broseley in the main event and Prince Hotel and Sir John Bayley B clashing in the Golden Shield (both 7pm starts).

The county town’s monopoly is broken by the Market Drayton League’s team doubles finals for the Jim Swire and Bernard Lazarus trophies at Hodnet and Wollerton respectively, both 6.30pm starts – preview in Saturday’s paper. But it’s back to Shrewsbury on Sunday for the Tanners league’s Frank and Mabel Edwards Mixed Doubles at Prince Hotel (11am) while the Premier League’s Mike Hinton Pairs is at Hadley USC from 10am, entries taken on the day costing £12.