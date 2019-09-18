Wraight and Gaut chasing Classic success in Yorkshire

Meole winner Callum Wraight and runner-up Martin Gaut will head to Yorkshire on Sunday for finals afternoon in the Rastrick Classic.

Gaut (St Georges) kept up his fine season by qualifying last weekend by beating Colin Scorah (Denby Grange) 21-14 and Cannock’s Cliff Johnson 21-7.

Wraight (Castlefields), who had already qualified, will play rising Yorkshire star Josh Mordue in round one on Sunday while Gaut will face Aaron Harrison of Burnley in a last 16 that includes leading lights Simon Coupe, Wayne Ditchfield, Ashley Daykin and Ian Booth.

And it was Ditchfield who destroyed Wraight’s hopes of yet another big money title in the finals of the £5,300 Brighouse Classic last weekend.

Ditchfield beat him 21-10 in round one for 16 top-class qualifiers, Jack Hargreaves beating Josh Mordue in the final to take the Champion of Champions ticket.

Champions Highley A have a CML Highley League double in their sights – but it's not the one they wanted.

Having finally ended the seven-year reign of Islanders A at the top of Division One, Highley will take on Stockton A in the final of the Consolation Cup on Sunday, September 29. But dethroned Islanders A will feature in the main President’s Cup final when they take on Horsehay A, also at Chelmarsh but a bit later on the same day.

“The Consolation Cup final will start at 1.30pm at Chelmarsh and the Presidents Cup at 4pm,” said league secretary Lesley Burnside.

“The league’s presentation of trophies and prize money will take place after the finals.

“If anyone other than the teams playing wish to attend they will be most welcome. But can I ask that they let me know in advance for catering purposes.”