Ladies miss out on Championship glory

Having lost to Warwick & Worcester by a mere four shots in the 2018 title decider, Sunday saw Shropshire hopes buried by the reigning champion by 56 chalks on the two greens at Stoke club Florence.

And in truth the Brummies were always in control as they held on to the crown, winning the 12-a-side legs on both greens as Shropshire mustered a total of just nine individual winners.

It was close early doors on the No.2 green where a shared first four featured a 21-14 card from county president Pauline Wilson.

Jen Rogers celebrated the birth of her third child with a 21-12 best in the back four but Shropshire still finished 18 shots adrift.

Star performer in last year’s final, Sonya Lucas, delivered again with a 21-10 card at No.1 on the No.1 green, but that was good as it got as two coachloads of supporters and many others had very little to shout about.

Impressive W&W took the only single figure game of the day and Jodie Rutter’s 21-14 card only served to limit the damage to 38.

So once again Shropshire captain Louise Cotton received the runners-up salver, this time from British Ladies president Lyndsey Gorman, on what was a soggy and sorry afternoon.

They had given it their best shot, but the dream of a fourth championship in 12 years had been ruthlessly torn to shreds.

Advertising

“Congratulations to W&W who retained the British Ladies County Championship trophy by beating Shropshire 455-399 in the final,” said Gorman.

“Commiserations to Shropshire and a big thank you to all the players, spectators and supporters – and also Florence for allowing us to host the final there, the referees and the ladies committee.

“A shame about the weather but I guess we can’t order that!”