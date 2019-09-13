Bayley boys are winners and losers

The Wellington club’s A and B teams did battle for the Shropshire Senior Citizens Consolation Shield at Donnington Wood. And it was the all-conquering A team that came out on top by 41 shots with four winners from six games, leading to skipper John Nash receiving the Peter Morris Cars trophy from Mid Shropshire veterans president Ken Tonkiss. Mick Jones won 21-3 for the victors and Pat Minton 21-6, with the B team’s winners being Gino Farruggio (21-13) and Dave Wall (21-19).

Our picture shows the two Bayley teams admiring the Consolation Shield at Donnington Wood.