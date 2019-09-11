Castlefields beat Telepost to retain cup

The double cup winners lost to holders Castlefields in the final of the Tanner Cup on Old Shrewsbury’s No.1 green.

Just 17 shots separated the Tanners Shropshire Division One rivals on a night when Shelton won the Tanner Champagne Cup on the adjoining No.2 green.

“Castlefields retained the Tanner Cup by beating rivals Telepost on Saturday night,” said a league spokesman.

“They had a 13-chalk advantage off the front four, Russell Pugh best of their three winners 21-8, and after the middle had increased this to 31, man of the match Kevin Price winning 21-4 while James Mammone replied with 21-8. Telepost finished strongly with three winners at the back, including Gary Neal’s 21-8, but Castlefields kept it tight at the end and won by 17 chalks.”

The difference was 19 in the Champagne clash for non top-flight sides with Shelton winning the first four to go 32 ahead, Sue Hill winning 21-11.

“Meole rallied in the middle with three winners, Bob Chatham’s 21-12 helping to reduce the deficit to 17,” added the spokesman.

“However, both sides had a winner at the back with Meole’s Bob Cliffe picking up the man of the match award with 21-12.”

Mighty Castlefields have it all to do tonight if they are to make it through to the finals day of the British Super Cup.

The Shrewsbury giants go into the home leg of the four home-four away 31-up last-16 tie with a mountain to climb against Dudley Dell.

The Staffs team won their home leg by 42 shots with Paul Williams’ 27 the best Fields score as Dudley took a huge step towards next month’s finals when the Arthur Land Trophy is at stake.

Fellow Flowfit Shropshire Premier League club Wrockwardine Wood lead Walsgrave by seven after the leg in Coventry and look favourites to wrap up a last-eight spot in their home leg in Telford which takes place on Tuesday.