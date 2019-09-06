Bowlers seek Douglas glory

That’s after Callum Wraight and Alison Cotton both lost 21-14 in yesterday’s men’s and ladies Tourism finals at Nobles Park in Douglas.

Castlefields king Wraight lost to Merseyside star Matt Gilmore while Cotton (St Georges), having beaten county team-mate Tracy Ryan (Meloe Brace) 21-11 in the semi-finals, fell to Lyn Boulton.

But Cotton, Molly Sullivan (Meole) and Carleen Doody-Millington (Trench) were back at the same venue this morning for the last eight of the main ladies singles, while Wraight was going solo in the men’s main, facing a quarter-final tie against Davie Bradford of Manx club South Ramsey.