Unbeaten season for Fields star Callum Wraight

Both sides picked up four winners but Castlefields were 6-4 (146-131) victors, although the result was still enough for the visitors to clinch the title with a game to spare.

Wraight was MVP for his 21-14 over Andrew Nuttall, while Paul Williams’ 21-9 card against Steve Wallace was the best result.

Joint-skipper Adrian Rowe paid tribute to the achievement by star man Wraight.

“Callum can’t make the last game so he has gone the season unbeaten and won the league averages also, which is really good,” said Rowe.

“It’s definitely better than the Shropshire Premier League. He’s missed a couple of matches with his commitments, so to win all his 15 games home and away takes some doing.

“We also went the whole season unbeaten at home and to finish off by beating the champions was pleasing.”

Fifth-placed Castlefields finish with a trip to Willenhall Nordley A, who are one place and four points better off.

They will be hoping to finish above St Georges, who sit four points behind their Shropshire rival.

Advertising

“It’s been a good year but our main problem has been being able to put out a consistent eight, particularly away from home,” added Rowe.

St Georges were well beaten 8-2 (155-106) at Dudley Dell.

Skipper Pete Grimston was best winner and MVP for defeating Simon Homer 21-12, while Aaron King registered The Dragons’ other point with a 21-17 win over Nathan Dawes.

Wrockwardine Wood beat Willenhall Nordley B 7-3 (142-115) in their Division Two clash.

John Clarke had the Wrockites’ best result with a 21-7 success over Greg Cooper, but Martin Gaut picked up the MVP for his 21-9 over Mark Picknell.