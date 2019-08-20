Merit wait is over for Minton

But one title he craved, the Peter Morris Cars Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Merit had eluded him – until now.

The 72-year-old Sir John Bayley bowler finally got his hands on the trophy when he triumphed earlier this month on finals day at Hadley USC.

It was, however, a bitter-sweet moment for Minton as he had to beat team-mate John Nash 21-18 in the final before receiving the prize from league president Ken Tonkiss.

Minton raced through his semi-final, beating Bylet’s Tony Steadman – a double winner of the title and Shropshire Veterans Merit champion in 2017 – 21-7 while Nash was defeating Bob Parry of Highley 21-19.

Winner of the division one averages in 2013, Minton is a key member of the Bayley team that has won the PMC-backed league for seven years in a row, adding other team titles on the way, including the Shropshire Senior Citizens Cup last year.