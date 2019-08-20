Doubles delight for Wrockwardine partners King and Clee

The Wrockwardine Wood partners, who will marry later this year, put another £200 into the pot by winning the Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles.

They did it the hard way too, beating last year’s winners Peter Grimston & Sonya Lucas (St Georges) 21-19 in Saturday’s final.

Grimston & Lucas had romped through their semi-final 21-7 against Mark & Emma Shore (Hanwood-Shelton), but the Wrockites had been pushed harder to see off North Mids entrants Shane Day & Aly Evans 21-16.

King & Clee are no strangers to doubles success though, having won the Mid Shropshire’s Dixon Driscoll crown at Newport earlier in the season and Jamie having teamed up with his dad Phil to win the County Father & Son at Bridgewater.

Bayley organiser Michael Cooper, happy to have filled all 16 places, said: “Congratulations to Jamie King and Sally Clee on winning it after a great final.

“Thank you to everyone who entered, huge thanks to all who came down to help it run as smoothly as it did and thank you too to Taj Mahal (Restaurant) for sponsoring the competition.”