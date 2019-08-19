Bayley boys march on with derby victory

Bayley remain 20 points clear of Castlefields courtesy of a 11-5 (219-210) victory at The Wrockites, the third straight year they have won at their local rivals.

Ashley Gregory’s 21-8 card over Jamie King proved crucial in sealing an aggregate success.

It meant Castlefields were unable to make up any ground despite defeating Wem USC 11-3 (230-191)

Keith Wall’s 21-7 was the home side’s best result, while Colin Smith starred with a 21-5 for the visitors. Highley skipper Ben Dixon pointed to David East’s 21-19 victory over Simon Rhodes as pivotal in their success at Bylet.

Dixon’s men did the double over their south Shropshire neighbours with a narrow 10-6 (218-209) success.

“Dave was 17-4 down and came back to win 21-19 in the middle and that was a turning point,” said Dixon.

“It was muddy and difficult on a green that’s one of the worst in the league.

“But we adapted better, although fair play to (Bylet captain) Scott (Harries) for playing the game when they maybe could have called it off.

“One of my personal ambitions for this season was to finish above Bylet and we have as good as done that now.”

Hanwood were another side to register a victory away from home as they thumped Meole Brace 13-3 (235-205).

Colin Beaman and Mark Shore were both 21-12 winners for the visitors.

St Georges picked up six winners but Burway avoided consecutive home defeats by edging home 8-6 (206-189).

Chester Road look doomed to finish bottom after a 11-3 (227-166) defeat at third-placed Newport.

Ifton picked up a 10-4 (241-194) home victory over Hanmer.