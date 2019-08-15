Merseyside magic for Callum Wraight

The Castlefields king’s latest triumph came in Liverpool when he added the Richmond Classic to his collection for the season with an awesome display.

He beat Merseyside ace Matt Gilmore 21-13, big West Midlands rival Greg Smith 21-13, former British No.1 Graeme Wilson 21-7 and then blitzed former homester and local big gun Danny Barwise in the final.

“I just platted them on (the jack) for 20 minutes against Danny and quickly came off with a 21-4 victory,” said the 32-year-old Wraight.

“If I’m being honest that win has to go down as one of my best achievements as the finals field was one of the strongest I’ve ever played in – and I seemed to just demolish four top-class players very easily so I was very proud!”

But Wraight’s exertions weren’t over, as he added: “The fun didn’t stop there.

“I had to jump in a car and dash off to Yorkshire to play in the Spen Victoria Masters where I won three games and qualified for the finals – what a day!”

He will hope to continue his latest burst of scintillating form back in Yorkshire on Saturday in the Pudsey Classic finals (he plays Darren Plenderleith in round one) before taking his place in the Dennis Lewis Memorial Open on Sunday at Wellington’s Bayley Club. Wraight’s stepfather, club-mate and county team-mate, Rich Goddard, also went close to hitting the jackpot.

He reached the semi-finals of a £4,000 Invitation 32 at Skerton Liberal Club in Lancaster on Saturday with fine wins over local star Ian Nicholson 21-19, Dean Ferris (21-18) and Carl Armitage (21-9) before losing 21-14 to semi-final opponent Kevan Shaw, who lost to Wayne Ditchfield in the final.

But Hanwood’s Darren Wellings was a first-round faller in the finals of the £3,760 Castle Private Classic in Northwich, beaten by Ifton’s Leighton Roberts on a heavy green.

Highley’s Darrell Handley was one of two no-shows for the last 16.