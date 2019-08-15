Burway boy Harry wins doubles with sister Camilla

Having won the Harold Kaye singles title earlier in the season, the Burway boy – now playing regularly in the Premier League – teamed up with his sister and club-mate Camilla to add the Tanners Youth Doubles.

A league spokesman said: “From eight across they went on to beat Prince Hotel pair Molly Harris and Susie Lawson 21-9 in the final Old Shrewsbury.

“Harry and Camilla also defeated Charlie Hotchkiss (Pontesbury) and Rhys Marshall (Prince Hotel) 21-10 in the semi finals, while Susie and Molly beat Ed Proudlove and Nathan Lacy (Ifton) 21-19.”

n Three Shropshire leagues step up the race to get their competitions finished this season with Merit titles up for grabs this weekend.

The Flowfit Ludlow’s main title is up for grabs at Cleobury Mortimer on Sunday with preliminary round ties starting at 10.30am to cope with 22 entries.

They include past winners Wayne Rogers and Kiah Roberts plus many of the league’s big guns, secretary Steve Burmingham declaring: “All support will be greatly appreciated.”

Sunday is also Oswestry League Merit day at Criftins with Megis Phillips of Division One leaders Ceiriog Valley the reigning champion. Still in the north of the county, Audlem will host the SPS Whitchurch League’s re-arranged Ladies and Under-25 Merits from 10am on Sunday, entries in both costing £10.

Shropshire bowls lovers have been urged to throw their weight behind a new committee formed this week to try and save the home of the sport – Blackpool’s Waterloo.

Spearheaded by local leading light Ricky Cochrane, the committee will run Autumn Waterloo finals week after a mutual agreement between manager Mark Audin and the leaseholders sees Audin leave the Waterloo with immediate effect.