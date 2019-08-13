St Georges beat Meole Brace to lift County Cup

A final marred by a gusting, cool wind saw the Dragons of Telford win by just six shots at Prees to extend Meole’s wait to get their hands on the Glynn Hill Trophy to 29 years.

But the Shrewsbury club’s bowlers gave it their all in a tense KGJ Insurance-sponsored showdown which went to the last game on the green which Tim Jordan needed to win 21-17 to give Meole the silverware.

He battled back from an early deficit and it got mighty close, but his opponent Paul Beer kept calm to triumph 21-18 to banish the nightmare of St Georges’ Shropshire Cup final defeat against Telepost at Whixall the previous weekend.

But the real difference was the vital chalks the St Georges bowlers who lost on the night scrambled – Sonya Lucas getting a fine 18 from 19-7 down and Andy Morgan getting 20 by showing real mettle.

So a campaign dogged by a controversial replay against Newport and the resignation of County Cup committee chief Rob Burroughs ultimately ended in success for St Georges.

And proud club spokesman Tony Rhodes said: “It was a great final played in very difficult conditions but between two teams with the upmost respect for each other.

“There always has to be a winner but to come down to the latter end of the final game created a great spectacle.

“Thanks to our team for the win but also to Andy Wiggingon and his Meole team for making it a great evening.”

Meole’s consolation was that Martin Middleton crashed his way to a 21-10 win in the back four to make it really close and was named player of the match to take the Alan ‘Wishy’ Dodd Trophy.

They had made a good start thanks to Will Tarrel’s 21-9 card, but Peter Grimston (21-8) and Dave King (21-10) won well as the Telford side just about stayed ahead throughout to receive the 98-year-old trophy from county president Mike Beckett.

Final scores – Meole Brace 215 St Georges 221:

Will Tarrel 21 Rob Roden 9, Scott Moseley 8 Peter Grimston 21, Dave Redge 19 John Cooke 21, Julian Cooke 18 Clay Flattley 21.

Andy Wigginton 10 Dave King 21, Jon Lyttle 21 Michael Wainwright 17, Mark Thomas 21 Sonya Lucas 18, Nigel Bound 21 Andy Morgan 20.

Doug Edwards 18 Tony Rhodes 21, Will Tyler 19 Lewis Scott 21, Martin Middleton 21 Martin Gaut 10, Tim Jordan 18 Paul Beer 21.