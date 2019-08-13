Advertising
Bayley boys extend lead at the top
Sir John Bayley have extended their lead at the top of the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier Bowls League to 20 points.
Leaders Bayley picked up a 10-4 (235-170) home victory over Meole Brace, while title rivals Castlefields were beaten 10-4 (212-174) at St Georges.
Spencer Clarke was again the star performer for Bayley with a 21-4 over Dave Redge.
But four winners represented a good return for Meole Brace, Mark Thomas’s 21-12 over Ashley Gregory their best result.
Castlefields lost ground in what was always a difficult-looking fixture for them at St Georges.
Michael Wainwright defeated Graham Wall 21-6 as the Dragons continued their impressive home form. Adam Jones was the pick of the visitors’ winners with a 21-5 against James Wilson.
Third-placed Newport have struggled on the road this term, but they picked up their best away result for a while with a 12-4 (216-193) victory at Burway.
Wayne Rogers had an emphatic 21-4 over Matthew Rhodes for the home side, who managed just four winners.
Josh Bradburn was the best winner for Newport with his 21-5 over Adam Dovey.
Hanwood continued their push to finish in the top four with an 11-3 (233-164) victory over Hanmer.
The hosts had five single-figure winners, with Darren Wellings’ 21-6 over Neil Hayes the best of them.
Jordan Riley’s 21-9 victory over Craig Wilson was the standout result for the visitors, who are not yet safe from the relegation play-off.
Wem USC got the better of Bylet in a battle of two sides looking to push into the top half with a strong finish to the season.
George Williams was the home side’s biggest winner, his 21-7 over Ian Hopson helping his side to a 10-4 (218-201) success.
Scott Harries’ 21-7 over Craig Ashley was Bylet’s best result.
Ifton boosted their survival hopes with five winners at Highley, albeit in a losing cause.
Craig Griffiths was their star man with a 21-12 over Ray Bishop, but Paul Busby’s 21-6 over Jamie Waugh helped the home side prevail 9-5 (219-185).
Chester Road’s clash at home to Wrockwardine Wood was postponed.
