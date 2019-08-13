Bayley boys extend lead at the top

Leaders Bayley picked up a 10-4 (235-170) home victory over Meole Brace, while title rivals Castlefields were beaten 10-4 (212-174) at St Georges.

Spencer Clarke was again the star performer for Bayley with a 21-4 over Dave Redge.

But four winners represented a good return for Meole Brace, Mark Thomas’s 21-12 over Ashley Gregory their best result.

Castlefields lost ground in what was always a difficult-looking fixture for them at St Georges.

Michael Wainwright defeated Graham Wall 21-6 as the Dragons continued their impressive home form. Adam Jones was the pick of the visitors’ winners with a 21-5 against James Wilson.

Third-placed Newport have struggled on the road this term, but they picked up their best away result for a while with a 12-4 (216-193) victory at Burway.

Wayne Rogers had an emphatic 21-4 over Matthew Rhodes for the home side, who managed just four winners.

Josh Bradburn was the best winner for Newport with his 21-5 over Adam Dovey.

Hanwood continued their push to finish in the top four with an 11-3 (233-164) victory over Hanmer.

The hosts had five single-figure winners, with Darren Wellings’ 21-6 over Neil Hayes the best of them.

Jordan Riley’s 21-9 victory over Craig Wilson was the standout result for the visitors, who are not yet safe from the relegation play-off.

Wem USC got the better of Bylet in a battle of two sides looking to push into the top half with a strong finish to the season.

George Williams was the home side’s biggest winner, his 21-7 over Ian Hopson helping his side to a 10-4 (218-201) success.

Scott Harries’ 21-7 over Craig Ashley was Bylet’s best result.

Ifton boosted their survival hopes with five winners at Highley, albeit in a losing cause.

Craig Griffiths was their star man with a 21-12 over Ray Bishop, but Paul Busby’s 21-6 over Jamie Waugh helped the home side prevail 9-5 (219-185).

Chester Road’s clash at home to Wrockwardine Wood was postponed.