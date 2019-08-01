Top two ready to do battle in title crunch

Bayley go to Queen Street with the defending champions sitting second in the Shropshire Premier League, 14 points adrift.

Castlefields will look to eat into that gap and key man Spencer Clarke, who skippered Bayley to their 2016 triumph, admits tomorrow’s result will have a big say in the destination of the title.

“This is the first of our run of really difficult away games,” said Clarke.

“Castlefields have some home games and are still the team to beat.

“It’s a very big game but what we can’t afford is to get beaten heavily. I don’t think we have ever won there and we are not expecting to win, we just need to pick up as many winners as we can.

“Castlefields are a very good side and play their home green well. But we have a good side out and we had a great result last week (14-0) against Ifton. But that will count for nothing if we go to Castlefields and lose 12-2.

“Every point we get is one that they can’t, so in football terms it’s a real six-pointer.

“It should be a cracker and I’m sure both sides are looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere, Newport host St Georges will both sides battling to finish third.

Bylet are at home to Hanwood, Hanmer entertain Highley and Burway go to Wrockwardine Wood.

Ifton play host to Wem USC and bottom side Chester Road are at Meole Brace.