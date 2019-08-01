St Georges aiming for the double

Bowlers from the Telford club have the chance to become the first to win both the County Cup and Shropshire Cup in the same season, having reached both finals.

They will aim to complete part one of the double on Saturday night when they take on Telepost in the final of the Shropshire Cup at Whixall (6.30pm start).

But Telepost, beaten finalists in 2017, will fancy their chances of going one better as they have sights set on a double of their own to go with cup success – the Tanners Shropshire League championship and promotion via the play-offs to the Premier League.

The Shrewsbury versus Mid Shropshire final is sure to be a noisy affair at the north Shropshire village club on a weekend that sees Shropshire’s Endsleigh British Senior County Championship semi-final against Merseyside on Sunday, with the home leg at Pontesbury (preview Saturday’s paper).

Also on Sunday there’s the Market Drayton League’s mixed doubles at Ash (10am start, £5 Per player and dress code applies) and the Oswestry League’s 4-5-6 Doubles at Chirk AAAA.

Shropshire Cup final pairings

St Georges v Telepost:

Jonathan Davies v Sam Onions, Jim Kellett v Lee Barker, Sonya Lucas v Richard Addison, Darren Lord v Hayden Lewis.

Ryan Mills v Gary Neal, Graham Turner v Dan Williams, Alison Cotton v Mick Pritchard, Phil Jones v James Mammone.

Paul Beer v Shaun Bould, Barry Gilder v John Addison, Steve Pessall v Danny Wornell, Jim Gaut v Sam Cartwright.