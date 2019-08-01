Mark Rogers reigns at former home

The Crescent bowler won the title by beating a current homester Russell Pugh 21-16 in the final.

And the triumph was a fitting tribute to his grandfather, Allan Rogers, who was president of the Castlefields club for 25 years before his death at the age of 86 in October. Rogers’ route to the final saw him beat Prince Hotel’s Chris Jones and last year’s winner Tracy Ryan 21-15 in the semi-final, while in his quarter-final he overcame another Castlefields bowler in Carl Wear.

“Pugh beat team-mate Steve Duckett in the semi-final 21-20, recovering from 12-19 down,” said a Tanners league spokesman.

“In earlier games he beat Prince Hotel’s Christie Hughes and Hanwood pair Sam Downes and Dave Turner.”