Hadnall hoping to attract juniors

The Shropshire club are launching taster sessions for children aged seven to 16 on Saturday on their newly-extended green beside the New Inn pub on the A49 just north of Shrewsbury.

With the backing of county coaching chief Pauline Wilson, the first session will run from 9-10.30am while the follow-ups will be 10.30am-noon on Saturdays throughout August.

All sessions are free and there will be DBS cleared officials and a qualified first aider in attendance, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

“This is an opportunity to learn the game of bowls and meet new people,” said a Hadnall spokesperson. “For more information contact Leah on 07584 565227 or turn up on Saturday.”