Advertising
Hadnall hoping to attract juniors
Hadnall are the latest club to try and attract more youngsters to take up bowls.
The Shropshire club are launching taster sessions for children aged seven to 16 on Saturday on their newly-extended green beside the New Inn pub on the A49 just north of Shrewsbury.
With the backing of county coaching chief Pauline Wilson, the first session will run from 9-10.30am while the follow-ups will be 10.30am-noon on Saturdays throughout August.
All sessions are free and there will be DBS cleared officials and a qualified first aider in attendance, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
“This is an opportunity to learn the game of bowls and meet new people,” said a Hadnall spokesperson. “For more information contact Leah on 07584 565227 or turn up on Saturday.”
Advertising
Login or Register to comment