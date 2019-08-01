Donna Bennett beats club-mate for Merit glory

The organisation’s secretary is its new Merit champion, winning the title at a soggy Prees.

She beat her Malpas Sports club-mate Gaynor Smith in the final to earn a ticket to the Ladies Champion of Champions at Blackpool’s Waterloo on Sunday, September 29.

“Congratulations to Donna in qualifying for the Waterloo and many thanks to Prees Bowling Club for the superb green and facilities,” said an association spokeswoman.

“Well played to all who took part. It was a fun and relaxed, but competitive event.”

n Home bowlers will be handicapped if they enter the Salop Leisure Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League’s upcoming competition together.

It’s the legue’s one-day doubles on Monday at Meole Brace with a start time of 9.45am and scratch time of 10am.

“Just turn up on the day with your partner (male or female and who can be from another club playing in the league),” said league secretary Chris Kershaw.

“The cost will be £2.50 per player and monetary prizes will be awarded on the day (no trophies). All home pairs will receive a two-point penalty.”

“Please forward your name and club name to so that I can put a list together. My email is secretarywdbl@gmail.com.”