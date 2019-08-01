Callum Wraight wins at Alexandra for third time

The Castlefields king travelled from his North Wales base for Festival week to Blackburn on Sunday night to win the £1,000 Alexandra Classic and keep his amazing season going.

He won three 31-up games on finals night, taking the top prize with a 31-9 romp against Mick Lee to earn a glowing tribute from organiser Garry Fielding after a third success in the competition.

“I would just like to say what a great sportsman Callum is and thank him for his speech at the presentation,” said Fielding.

“Well played Callum. It’s been a pleasure getting to know you over the years you have been coming to the Alex.

“You are the Brian Duncan of bowls at the moment - he was a legend on the Alex and you are now as well.”

Back at the Festival, Wraight will be concentrating on the Craig Roberts Memorial Invitation tonight at Rhos Park and its £400 first prize.

He won the title in 2016 and is due to play his rival of old from their junior days, Wayne Ditchfield, in round one for the eight taking part.

Tomorrow is Festival finals day at The Oval home of Llandudno BC, and a number of Shropshire bowlers are closing in on the main George Davies title.

But gGuaranteed to be playing tomorrow are Wraight and Rich Lawson, who meet in the last eight of the Boll Hughes singles at 9.45am; Burway’s Camila Parsonage in the last eight of the Ladies Rose Bowl (10.30); Hadnall husband and wife Steve and Kerry Dance in the mixed pairs semi-finals noon); and Susie Lawson and Molly Harris in the Ladies Paris at 3.15pm.