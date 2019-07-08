Shropshire cruise to victory

They romped to a 9-3 (241-167 agg) win at Burton-in-Kendal with Sam Millward the biggest Shropshire winner with a 21-5 success.

And they turned the screw with a 10-2 (245-157 agg) triumph over winless Cumbria at Hanmer, Peter Farmer voted the man of the match after his 21-10 win over Adam Miller in Wrexham

Shropshire are now preparing for a semi-final showdown, probably against Wales.