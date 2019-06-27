Rob Jones is hoping to see improvements

The Wrockites face a tough trip to Bylet tomorrow night in the reverse of the opening fixtures in the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League.

Jones’s side sit ninth but will head into the clash on the back of an impressive home win over defending champions Castlefields.

And Jones is hoping that can be the catalyst for a surge up the table.

“The mid-term report would be ‘OK but can do better’,” admitted Jones.

“Our green is not in the best condition but some of our players aren’t quite at the level that they know they can be.

“Hopefully over the second half of the season we can push on and pick up some decent results.

“But we know Byley will be difficult. A couple of years ago this might have been an easy game but they have vastly improved over the last couple of years and have a strong home record.”

The Wrockites will also be in action on Sunday when they host Hanmer in a re-arranged fixture.

Derby

Top plays bottom tomorrow as leaders Newport go to Ifton, while second-placed Sir John Bayley head to Wem USC.

St Georges are at Hanmer and Castlefields, who were missing several key players in that defeat at Wrockwardine Wood, will look to bounce back in a Shrewsbury derby at home to Meole Brace.

Highley are at home to Burway and Hanwood entertain Chester Road.

n The cream of the Shropshire Premier League rose to the top to qualify for the finals of its Seaton Sports-backed Merit.

Six time-winner Peter Farmer (Newport) and the multi-titled Wayne Rogers (Burway) and Michael Beer (Castlefiels) led the way in Friday’s qualifiers.

And they will be joined in the last 16 for finals night on Sunday, July 21 – starting at 5pm at a venue yet to be confirmed by recent Moor Lane Open winner Darrell Handley of league newcomers Highley.

Other qualifiers were Jamie King, Liam Stevens & Rob Jones (all Wrockwardine Wood), Simon Rhodes (Bylet), Michael Wainwright & Lewis Scott (St Georges), Kiah Roberts (Burway), Adie Rowe (Castlefields), Jack Hewitt (Hanmer), Leighton Roberts (Ifton), Rich Lawson (Hanwood) and Jon Lyttle (Meole Brace).