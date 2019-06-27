Kerry Dance makes the semi-finals

And their efforts were very nearly rewarded with a local winner as three North Shropshire Parks bowlers reached the last eight – and Hadnall’s ultra-consistent Kerry Dance lost in the semi-finals.

She was beaten 21-12 by Amanda Ridley, who went on to lose 21-7 in the final to Greater Manchester colleague Cathy Wall.

British Parks chief executive Phil Scott – who is also North Shropshire Parks chairman – said: “Calverhall Bowling Club must be commended on everything they did in hosting a national final from the green.

“They tidied up the hedges, put on all the refreshments and even asked the church next door to move their services to cut out the bells!

“They certainly did North Shropshire proud in hosting for British Parks and we are all extremely grateful for all the hard work.”

North Shropshire, Warwickshire, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester were represented in a competition run by new Parks’ ladies secretary Marie Matthews and with Bridgewater stalwart Chris Sayers as referee.

“It was a fantastic day of bowling on the difficult green that Calverhall is,” added Scott.

“It was well supported in terms of the amount of people – and 30-plus stayed to watch for the final.”

Dance beat Linda Hawksworth (South Yorks) 21-15 in the quarter-finals, at which stage Molly Harris got 18 against Wall and Susie Lawson bowed out 21-12 to Karen Hannan (Warwicks).