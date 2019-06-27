David Lloyd triumphs back at Bowring

The Newport bowler returned to Bowring, where he had helped the county beat North Lancs & Fylde earlier this month, to be crowned Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League Under-25 Merit champion.

Former Bowring bowler Lloyd, who won the league’s Under-18 Merit in 2012, beat Jodie Rutter of Wrockwardine Wood 21-13 in the final on the Wellington club's older green to come out on top of 14 entries who contested the fifth running of the competition.

League President Mike Potter said the defining moment of the showdown came with Lloyd leading 17-13 but with Rutter having two bowls within a foot of the jack.

“It was seen by the 30 plus spectators as David’s second bowl grazed past Jodie’s and nudged the jack back to give him a valued two – and, followed by two near perfect bowls, he become the new champion winning 21-13 in 24ends,” said Potter.

Lloyd beat last year’s winner and club-mate Sam Millward 21-12 in the quarter-finals and the semi-final scores were – Lloyd 21 Jamie King 16, Rutter 21 Harry Church 15.