Tanners vets triumph in Inter-League competition

Four straight victories in the eight-a-side competition for over-60s took them to a repeat of their 2017 title success, finishing with a final triumph over Market Drayton.

And although the Browns of Wem League were the hosts, the Tanners vets certainly felt at home on the two greens at Meole Brace that staged the round-robin groups and then the final for the winners of them.

“The Tanners Shropshire league beat Market Drayton by 19 shots in the final with six winners, their best being Dave Beer 21-10, with Allan Bailey’s 21-12 win the best for the opposition,” said a county association spokesman

The eventual winners had come through a tough group by winning all three group games against SPS Whitchurch A, last year’s winners Molson Coors Mid Shropshire and Osprey Market Drayton Seniors.

Graeme Wornell shone with a 21-8 card as they defeated Whitchurch A by 31, and won again by the same score in a 46 chalk romp against Mid Shropshire with seven winners.

“Their closest game was against Market Drayton Seniors as they won by 17, Keith Owen their best winner 2-10 and Graham Wood best winner for the Seniors with 12,” added dthe spokesman.

Whitchurch B were late withdrawals from the other group, leaving it with only three.

And Drayton dominated it with a 50-shot win against North Shropshire Ladies with Derek Cox’s 21-8 best of a clean sweep, before beating Wem by 36 (Barry Hughes 21-9).