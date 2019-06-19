Rivals set for crunch clash

Meole continue their defence of the County Women’s Cup in tonight’s semi-finals which also feature the Wrockites.

And then they will collide in the county town tomorrow in the Shrewsbury Ladies League in their first meeting since Meole pipped Wood to the Division One championship by just two points last season.

Meole face Prince of Wales Hotel at Telepost tonight in the cup while Wrockwardine, who won the British Ladies club crown again earlier this year, tackle local rivals Broseley at Charlton, both starting at 7pm.

And at the same time the Consolation Cup semi-finals take place with Sir John Bayley B against St Georges at Wrockwardine Wood No.2 and Meole B versus Donnington Wood at Horsehay.

Today is first-round day in the Osprey Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s Eric Dobson KO while tomorrow sees the quarter-finals of the Malpas vets league’s Cliff & Mary KO and 16 quarter-finals in the four divisional knockouts run by the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League.