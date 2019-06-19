Doubles delight for Jones

Greg Jones teamed up with fellow Coed Talon BC man John Langford this time to take the £120 first prize at the Oswestry League club, based in the village near Corwen.

They beat Rhys Griffiths of Esclusham and South Yorkshire visitor Ross Meese (Maltby) 21-18 in the final - after which organiser Phil Jones was a happy man.

“We had an excellent turnout of 31 pairs and they produced an excellent day’s bowling,” said Jones.

“And we were lucky to have a dry sunny day after all the rain the previous week. All the usual suspects turned up and it was pleasing to have new pairs who had not been here before.

“The support for our competitions year in year out is much appreciated and produces much-needed revenue to help maintain the club. We now look forward to a good turnout for our open singles on Sunday, August 11. Entries to me on 01490 412584.”

In the semi-finals Jones and Langford beat Dave Edwards (Chirk) and Terry Heaton (Llangollen) 21-14 while Griffiths and Meese ended the hopes of Alex Evans and Stewart Rhodes (Battlefield) 21-5.